RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The administrative restructuring and consolidation of Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras will be finished in February, a member of the company’s board said on Wednesday.

He also expects the strike by oil workers should be resolved by the end of the week. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)