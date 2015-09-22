FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras says it was not prepared for 'brusque' drop in oil prices
September 22, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Petrobras says it was not prepared for 'brusque' drop in oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, and the Brazilian oil industry, were not prepared for “such a brusque fall” in petroleum prices, the company’s manager of exploration and production Cristina Pinho said at an event in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

He also called on the Brazilian oil industry as a whole to work together to over come the current crisis sparked by low crude prices. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Alan Crosby)

