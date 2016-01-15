FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras tells analysts it may need further capex cuts - Itau BBA
January 15, 2016

Brazil's Petrobras tells analysts it may need further capex cuts - Itau BBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA is pressing ahead with the sale of $15 billion in assets but may need to make further cuts to its investment plan depending on oil prices, the company told analysts on Friday according to a client note from Itaú BBA.

Petrobras did not rule out help from the government but said it was not on the table right now and would be a last resort, Itaú BBA said. The oil firm said it was working to increase dividends but that would depend on profits and, in a worst case scenario, its cash position would reach $15 billion by mid-2017, the note said. (Reporting by Paula Laier)

