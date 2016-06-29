FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Brazil's Petrobras says Abreu e Lima processed record oil in May
June 29, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Petrobras says Abreu e Lima processed record oil in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) said on Wednesday its Abreu e Lima refinery processed a monthly record 94,800 barrels per day of oil in May.

The refinery in Pernambuco, known for outlandish cost overruns during construction, produced 330,200 cubic meters of S-10 diesel last month, worth 28.2 percent of Petrobras' output of that derivative in May, the company said in a filing. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
