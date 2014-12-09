FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
December 9, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's top prosecutor wants firm punishment in Petrobras scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s top prosecutor Rodrigo Janot called on Tuesday for the punishment of everyone involved in a scheme to funnel kickbacks from contracts with state-run oil firm Petrobras to politicians.

Janot’s strongest comments so far on Brazil’s latest corruption scandal were made as federal prosecutors prepare to indict 11 executives at six of Brazil’s largest construction and engineering firms for paying billions of dollars in bribes.

“Brazilian society expects the most complete and profound investigation of the illegal acts, and the punishment of all, all those involved,” he said at an international meeting on fighting corruption.

“The country no longer tolerates the shameless corruption of some bad public officials and bad businessmen,” Janot said. “The response to those that assaulted Petrobras will be firm.”

He said Petrobras, Brazil’s largest company, must be carefully scrutinized and its management team replaced eventually. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
