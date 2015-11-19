FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Brazil oil worker union calls vote on strike for Friday
November 19, 2015

Key Brazil oil worker union calls vote on strike for Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Workers at Sindipetro Norte Fluminense on Thursday called a meeting for the following morning, 08:00 a.m. Brasilia time, to vote on whether to continue or end a 19-day old strike, the local’s website said.

The Sindipetro Norte Fluminense local had ignored the largest oil workers’ union FUP’s call on Nov. 13 to end the strike that started on Nov. 1.

The SindipetroNF local staffs most of the platforms in the Campos Basin, which produces about 64 percent of Brazil’s oil output and 35 percent of its natural gas production.

The local was holding out for greater compensation from Petrobras, the state-run oil company, over pay for its days on strike. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Christian Plumb)

