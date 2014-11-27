UPDATE 1-Petrobras workers may be punished for refinery irregularities

(Adds details on corruption investigations)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has a list of workers who could be punished for irregularities at an oil refinery in Pasadena, Texas, board member Sergio Quintella said on Thursday.

The company, known as Petrobras, plans to present the results of its latest internal corruption probe at its Dec. 12 board meeting, including reports on its Abreu e Lima refinery in the northeast, he said.

Widespread allegations of graft at the $70 billion company have become the biggest crisis facing President Dilma Rousseff, who was chairwoman of the its board from 2003 to 2010.

In March, Petrobras opened an investigation into its 2006 purchase of the Pasadena refinery amid questions about whether it overpaid for the facility. Brazil’s top public prosecutor cleared board members of wrongdoing.

Petrobras launched another internal probe this month after police arrested two former executives accused of funneling kickbacks to political parties. As a result, the company has already fired one employee, identified 15 others involved in corruption and delayed publishing its third-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Editing by W Simon and Mohammad Zargham)