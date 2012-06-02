FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras buys $129 bln of Brazil insurance from Itau
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

Petrobras buys $129 bln of Brazil insurance from Itau

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Petrobras to pay $106.6 mln premium for coverage

* Policy represents 5 pct savings over previous plan

* Itau, Willis coverage is for Brazilian operations

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras purchased a $128.8 billion, 18-month insurance policy for its domestic operations, the company said in a statement Friday.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company bought the insurance from Itau Seguros, an insurance unit of Brazil’s Itau Unibanco Holding SA, and Willis Corretora de Resseguros Ltda, a Brazilian reinsurance unit of Britain’s Willis Group Holdings PLC.

The policy will cost Petrobras $106.6 million, 5 percent less than its previous policy, the company said.

The policy provides $125 billion of coverage for general Brazilian operational risks; $2 billion for Brazilian oil exploration risks; $250 million for general civil liability in Brazil; $235 million to insure the transportation of oil, natural gas, and petroleum derivatives; and $1 billion to insure its aviation fuels unit against damage to third parties at airports.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.