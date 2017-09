RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to invest $23 billion in 2015, less than the $25 billion expected previously, the company said in a presentation of its third-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Petrobras said it expected to end the year with $22 billion in cash on hand, down from $26 billion at the end of the third quarter. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing Caroline Stauffer; Editing by James Dalgleish)