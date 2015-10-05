FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras cuts spending plan on real, oil price slump
October 5, 2015

Brazil's Petrobras cuts spending plan on real, oil price slump





SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday cut spending plans for this and next year, in the wake of a sharp plunge in the value of Brazil’s currency and international oil prices.

In a securities filing, the company commonly known as Petrobras said capital spending will be cut to $25 billion and $19 billion for 2015 and 2016, respectively, from $28 billion and $27 billion previously. Expected costs plus operating expenses excluding purchases of raw materials were trimmed for this and next year as well, the filing added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
