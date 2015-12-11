FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Petrobras says not considering Libra area sale
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2015 / 8:30 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Petrobras says not considering Libra area sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, is not considering selling a 10 percent stake in its giant Libra offshore oil prospect at this time, the state-run oil company said on Friday.

Petrobras was responding to a report on Tuesday by Reuters that two industry sources had been told by the company that the Libra stake was on offer as part of a plan to cut debt by selling $15.1 billion of assets by the end of 2016.

Petrobras owns 40 percent of Libra and is the area’s operator. France’s Total SA owns 20 percent, Royal Dutch Shell Plc 20 percent, and China’s CNOOC and China National Petroleum Co each own 10 percent. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.