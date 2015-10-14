FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras, partners find hydrocarbons in new Libra well
#Market News
October 14, 2015 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Petrobras, partners find hydrocarbons in new Libra well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A consortium which owns the concession to Brazil’s offshore subsalt area Libra found hydrocarbons in a new well, state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday.

The company, known as Petrobras, said in a securities filing the drilling of the 3-BRSA-1310-RJS well was concluded, and that another two wells are being explored.

Libra, an area believed to contain 8 billion to 12 billion barrels of oil under the seabed, is being operated by Petrobras. The concession is also owned by Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total SA, China National Petroleum Co, CNOOC Ltd and a Brazilian state firm known as PPSA. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)

