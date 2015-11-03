FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras cash flow hurt by currency, spending cuts -Moody's
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
November 3, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Petrobras cash flow hurt by currency, spending cuts -Moody's

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras’ credit rating will remain under pressure in coming years as its ability to generate cash is hurt by a weaker local currency and deep cuts in its investment program, Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday.

A 25 percent decline of the Brazilian real is expected to cut Petrobras’ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by half, while spending cuts will limit the company’s production growth as of next year, Moody’s analyst Nymia Almeida said in a report.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, suffers with a weaker real because it imports gasoline and other fuels to meet Brazil’s demand but has limited ability to increase local prices. Much of its debt is also denominated in dollars and the company does not use foreign exchange hedges.

“We believe that the 28 percent devaluation of the real during the third quarter of 2015 effectively eliminated the premiums between local prices and international prices of gasoline and diesel,” Almeida said in the report.

Moody‘s, which rates Petrobras at Ba2 with a stable outlook, noted that the company has roughly $24 billion in debt maturing in 2016-17, compared to approximately $25 billion that it keeps in cash at all times, of which about $10 billion is operating cash.

“We believe that Brazilian banks’ ability to continue to lend to Petrobras has declined and that the company will have to maintain strong liquidity in a context of a weak Brazilian economy, volatile oil prices, difficult prospects for asset sales and political uncertainties,” Almeida said. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.