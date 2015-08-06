FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil judge sentences OAS executives in Petrobras corruption case
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2015 / 12:26 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil judge sentences OAS executives in Petrobras corruption case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Federal Judge Sergio Moro handed out more prison sentences on Wednesday, this time to executives in Brazilian construction firm OAS, which was ensnared in the country’s biggest corruption scandal in history centered around state-run oil company Petrobras.

OAS Chief Executive Jose Aldemario Pinheiro Filho was sentenced to 16 years and 4 months in prison, and was also ordered to pay fines.

Pinheiro Filho was the latest of a series of high-level executives in the country to be sentenced by the local courts over their involvement in the scandal.

He and other executives at the engineering firm were found guilty of money laundering, organized crime and corruption in work on Petrobras’ Abreu e Lima refinery in Pernambuco state and on the Getulio Vargas refinery in Parana, both of which suffered serious cost overruns.

When consulted, an OAS representative said the company had not been informed yet of the sentences handed down by Moro on Wednesday.

Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Leslie Adler; Writing by Reese Ewing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.