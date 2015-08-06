Brazil judge sentences OAS executives in Petrobras corruption case

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Federal Judge Sergio Moro handed out more prison sentences on Wednesday, this time to executives in Brazilian construction firm OAS, which was ensnared in the country’s biggest corruption scandal in history centered around state-run oil company Petrobras.

OAS Chief Executive Jose Aldemario Pinheiro Filho was sentenced to 16 years and 4 months in prison, and was also ordered to pay fines.

Pinheiro Filho was the latest of a series of high-level executives in the country to be sentenced by the local courts over their involvement in the scandal.

He and other executives at the engineering firm were found guilty of money laundering, organized crime and corruption in work on Petrobras’ Abreu e Lima refinery in Pernambuco state and on the Getulio Vargas refinery in Parana, both of which suffered serious cost overruns.

When consulted, an OAS representative said the company had not been informed yet of the sentences handed down by Moro on Wednesday.