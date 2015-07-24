FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil prosecutors file formal corruption charges against Odebrecht
#Market News
July 24, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil prosecutors file formal corruption charges against Odebrecht

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CURITIBA, Brazil, July 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors presented formal charges against Marcelo Odebrecht, head of Latin America’s largest engineering firm Odebrecht SA , and Otavio Marques Azevedo, CEO of Andrade Gutierrez , and 20 others on Friday.

The executives were charged with corruption, money laundering and criminal conspiracy for their alleged role in a corruption scheme at state-run oil firm Petrobras. (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

