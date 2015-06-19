FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil confirms arrest of Odebrecht, Andrade Gutierrez CEOs
June 19, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil confirms arrest of Odebrecht, Andrade Gutierrez CEOs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CURITIBA, Brazil, June 19 (Reuters) - Federal police agent Igor Romario confirmed that Odebrecht CEO Marcelo Odebrecht and Andrade Gutierrez CEO Otavio Marques Azevedo were among 12 people arrested on Friday in a corruption investigation at state-run oil firm Petrobras.

Brazilian prosecutor Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima said at a press conference in the southern city of Curitiba that an investigation into Brazil’s two largest construction firms uncovered a sophisticated scheme of illegal acts, including participating in a cartel and fraud in project bidding. (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by W Simlon)

