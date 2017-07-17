Brazil's Petrobras oil output rises 0.6 pct in June

SAO PAULO, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras produced 2.2 million barrels per day of crude oil on average in June, a 0.6 percent increase over the prior month, the state-owned company said on Monday.

Natural gas production rose 1.8 percent to 80.3 million cubic meters per day, Petrobras added. Total oil and natural gas production in Brazil reached 2.81 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, the company said. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)