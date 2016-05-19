FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Parente says no political appointments at Petrobras
May 19, 2016 / 11:26 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Parente says no political appointments at Petrobras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 19 (Reuters) - Pedro Parente, newly named chief executive of Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said on Thursday there would be no political appointments at the troubled company.

Parente said he would resign as chairman of the Brazilian bourse BM&FBovespa SA if there were a conflict of interest, though he would prefer to stay on as the company is in the middle of acquiring rival Cetip SA Mercados Organizados . (Reporting by Lisandra Paragrassu; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

