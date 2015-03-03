FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil politicians probed in Petrobras corruption scandal -court spokesman
March 3, 2015 / 11:38 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil politicians probed in Petrobras corruption scandal -court spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s top prosecutor Rodrigo Janot asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to open an investigation into 54 politicians who allegedly benefited from a multibillion-dollar kickback scheme at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, a Supreme Court spokesman said on Tuesday.

Janot’s office did not release the names of the politicians to be investigated. Under Brazilian law, politicians and cabinet members can only be tried by the Supreme Court.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Diane Craft

