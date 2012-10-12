Without fuel hike, Petrobras could slash projects - paper

* Company must curtail investments unless it profits on fuel

* Government remains noncommittal on additional fuel hikes

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, could abandon some of the costly projects in its investment plan if the Brazilian government doesn’t approve long-sought increases in fuel prices, according to an article in the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper.

A Petrobras spokesman declined to comment on the article.

The company, based in Rio de Janeiro, has been pushing to get Brazil’s government to authorize price increases for gasoline, diesel, and other refined fuels because at present, to meet growing demand, it is forced to import some of the fuels at market prices and then sell them to customers at a loss. Despite massive new offshore oil discoveries in recent years, Petrobras still relies on foreign sources to meet soaring domestic demand for refined fuels.

Petrobras Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster has said new fuel price increases will be needed to stem losses in the company’s refining division and to help pay for its $237 billion 2012-2016 investment plan, the world’s largest corporate spending program. Though the government in recent months has authorized a handful of small increases, the company is still losing money on the imports.

As a result, Petrobras’ refining division lost more than 11 billion reais ($5.45 billion) in the first six months of 2012. The losses helped drag the company to a 1.35 billion real loss in the second quarter, Petrobras’ first quarterly loss in more than 13 years.

According to the Estado article, Foster in late September presented Guido Mantega, Brazil’s finance minister and chairman of Petrobras’ board, a list of projects that the company could abandon without a further fuel hike. The article did not detail the projects on the list, but Petrobras executives have said that refineries and petrochemical projects under construction near Rio and in Brazil’s northeast are costly distractions at a time when the company is struggling to ramp up production at its big offshore discoveries.

Mantega, on an official trip outside Brazil, could not immediately be reached for comment. Calls to his press office went unanswered on Friday, a public holiday in Brazil.

In August he said there was no new fuel increase “on the horizon.” Concerned with inflation as Brazil’s once-booming economy begins to recover from a year of stagnation, the government of President Dilma Rousseff is wary that fuel hikes would accelerate price increases in other sectors. (Reporting By Paulo Prada; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)