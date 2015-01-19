Petrobras protest to slow Brazil refinery until Tuesday -union

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Workers at Petrobras’ Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM) outside Salvador, Brazil, plan to slow operations at the 323,000-barrel-a-day plant until Tuesday morning to protest an explosion that injured three workers on Sunday, a union official said on Monday.

Workers, who had already decided not to accept relief for their shifts and to work strictly to rule, agreed to extend the protest which began Monday morning until early Tuesday, Cedro Silva, a director of SindipetroBA, the union representing workers at RLAM, told Reuters.

The slowdown will not stop crude processing or fuels output at the refinery but will reduce output and efficiency by a small but significant amount, he said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by James Dalgleish)