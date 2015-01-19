Petrobras refinery blast seriously injures three workers -union

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Three workers were seriously hurt in an explosion at Petrobras’ 323,000-barrel-a-day Landulpho Alves Refinery outside Salvador, Brazil, the union representing workers at the plant said.

The explosion at Brazil’s second-largest refinery on Sunday is the second serious accident in a week at the plant, which is owned by Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as state-run Petrobras is formally known. The accident in a hydrogen vessel seriously burned the victims, the union said on Sunday. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by James Dalgleish)