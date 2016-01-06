UPDATE 2-Petrobras says oil refinery producing normally

(Recast with Petrobras comments)

By Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday its Presidente Bernardes oil refinery is producing normally, but acknowledged delays in the delivery of fuel in some states.

“The Presidente Bernardes Refinery (RPBC) is producing normally and supplying the volumes demanded by the market,” the company said. It was responding to questions from Reuters about union claims that the refinery was not at full production.

Earlier on Wednesday, a union official said the 178,000 barrel-per-day refinery was operating at below capacity, cutting gasoline, diesel and naphtha output, due to poorly performed maintenance on its main distillation unit.

The official said the maintenance-related problems were the result of a decision by Petrobras, as the state-run oil company is known, to carry out scheduled repairs during a more than two-week strike in November.

The union official, who requested anonymity to avoid potential reprisals from Petrobras, was unable to say how much output was cut by the problem.

In comments sent by email, Petrobras said there had been delays in the delivery of fuel at some ports of the states of Espirito Santo, Paraiba and Pernambuco. It added that deliveries had returned to normal in Paraiba and Pernambuco and the company was working to resolve the issue in Espirito Santos.

Problems at the refinery, which produces about 8 percent of Brazil’s vehicle fuels, led to shortages of gasoline and diesel in Brazil’s northeastern region last month, a Petrobras source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters in December.

The Presidente Bernardes refinery sits along Brazil’s Atlantic coast close by the ports of Santos and São Vicente and not far from the Petrobras oil and fuel terminal at São Sebastião.

It is the eighth largest of 15 operating Petrobras refineries in Brazil by crude-oil-processing capacity. Opened in 1955, it was the first refinery built by Petrobras itself and is the fourth oldest in the Petrobras system.

Most of the refinery’s fuel output is sold in São Paulo, Brazil’s largest city but it also sends fuel to north, northeast and southern Brazil.

Most fuel sold in Brazil’s northeast is sent there by ship from refineries in other parts of the country.