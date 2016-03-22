Petrobras must "reinvent" itself after crude oil price drop -CFO

March 22 (Reuters) - The fall of crude oil prices to a new, lower baseline is forcing Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras to reinvent itself, the company’s chief financial officer said on Tuesday, a process that has led to sharp budget cuts and asset writedowns.

The CFO, Ivan Monteiro, made the comment in a conference call with investors the day after Petroleo Brasileiro SA , as the company is formally known, announced a 36.9 billion real ($10.2 billion) loss, the biggest in its history.