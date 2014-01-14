Petrobras proven oil reserves up 1.9 percent in 2013

BRASILIA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said on Tuesday its proven reserves rose 1.9 percent to 13.1 billion barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas (boe) in 2013 from the previous year. The figure is based on U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, standards for the accounting of oil and natural gas. Under the less rigid standards of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, or SPE, the company's proven reserves rose 0.8 percent to 16.5 billion barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas in 2013. The SEC proven reserve standards are stricter than the SPE standards with regard to the company's ability to profitably produce the oil that is discovered. Table with Petrobras proven reserves: PETROBRAS (SEC standards) 2013 Oil and Condensate (bln barrels) 11.032 Natural Gas (bln cubic meters) 334.691 Oil equivalent (bln boe) 13.123