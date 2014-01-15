FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Petrobras proven oil reserves up 1.9 percent in 2013
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Petrobras proven oil reserves up 1.9 percent in 2013

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Jeb Blount
    BRASILIA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said on Tuesday
its proven reserves rose 1.9 percent in 2013 as asset sales and
the natural decline of older areas limited the impact of reserve
additions from new fields in Brazil.
    Petrobras had 13.1 billion barrels of proven oil and
equivalent natural gas (boe) at the end of the year compared
with 12.9 billion barrels a year earlier, the Rio de
Janeiro-based company said in a statement.
    The figure is based on U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, or SEC, standards for the accounting of oil and
natural gas. Reserves are equal to about 18 years of current
Petrobras output.
    Petrobras reserves have grown slowly in recent years despite
more than a decade of increased spending and a plan to spend
$237 billion through the end of 2017, most of it on new crude
oil exploration and production. The corporate investment program
is the world's largest and has allocated an average $47.4
billion of spending a year.
    "The numbers are another in a series of disappointing
reserve announcements," said Cleveland Jones, a professor of
geology at the Brazilian Petroleum Institute at the Rio de
Janeiro-State University. "Going forward though, we are likely
to see somewhat better results.
    Petrobras' former Chief Executive Officer Jose Sergio
Gabrielli, who gave up his job in 2011 to current CEO Maria das
Graças Foster, had predicted the company would have about 30
billion barrels of reserves by now thanks to giant offshore
discoveries south of Rio de Janeiro.        
    Under the less rigid standards of the Society of Petroleum
Engineers, or SPE, the company's proven reserves rose 0.8
percent to 16.5 billion barrels of oil and equivalent natural
gas in 2013. 
    The SEC proven reserve standards are stricter than the SPE
standards with regard to the company's ability to profitably
produce the oil that is discovered.   
    Table with Petrobras proven reserves: 
 PETROBRAS (SEC standards)           2013
 Oil and Condensate (bln barrels)    11.032
 Natural Gas (bln cubic meters)     334.691
 Oil equivalent (bln boe)            13.123

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.