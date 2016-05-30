FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras CEO Bendine offers resignation; replacement passes test
May 30, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

Petrobras CEO Bendine offers resignation; replacement passes test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 30 (Reuters) - Aldemir Bendine, chief executive officer of Brazil’s state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, offered his resignation to the company’s board of directors on Monday morning, a source with direct knowledge of the subject told Reuters.

Pedro Parente, nominated to replace Bendine by Brazil’s Interim President Michel Temer on May 19, has passed a background check, and his hiring awaits approval by the board, said the source, who requested anonymity because no approval has been given to speak to the press. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
