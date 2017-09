TABLE-Summary of Petrobras 3rd and 4th quarter and FY 2014 results

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 22 (Reuters) - QUARTERLY RESULTS * Q3 2014 Q3 2014 Q3 2013 Q4 2014 Q4 2013 AUDITED UNAUDITED AUDITED AUDITED AUDITED REVENUE 88.377 88.377 77.700 85.040 81.028 EBITDA 8.488 11.735 13.091 20.057 15.553 NET INCOME -5.339 3.087 3.542 -26.600 6.281 WRITE-DOWN -6.485 n/a n/a -44.345 n/a FULL-YEAR RESULTS * FY 2014 FY 2013 AUDITED AUDITED REVENUE 337.260 304.890 EBITDA 59.140 62.967 WRITEDOWN -50.830 n/a NET INCOME -21.587 23.570 * = In billions of Brazilian reais (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Stephen Eisenhammer)