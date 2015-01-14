FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras says 3rd-quarter unaudited results expected Jan 27
#Market News
January 14, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 3 years ago

Petrobras says 3rd-quarter unaudited results expected Jan 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA expects to release unaudited third-quarter financial results on Jan. 27 after a scheduled meeting of its board of directors, the state-run oil company said Wednesday in a statement.

Petrobras, as the company is known, had previously said it will release the results by the end of January. If the board fails to approve the accounts, the results won’t be released, the statement said.

Results have been delayed since November after its auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers failed to certify Petrobras’ accounts after a price-fixing, bribery and political kick-back scandal raised questions about the value of its assets. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
