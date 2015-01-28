FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras reports 3rd-qtr non-audited profit without graft writedown
#Market News
January 28, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

Petrobras reports 3rd-qtr non-audited profit without graft writedown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petrobras reported a third-quarter non-audited net profit on Wednesday of 3.09 bln reais ($1.20 billion) after its board said it was “impractical” to estimate the value of expected charges against earnings related to a corruption scandal.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, also said it is exploring ways to revise the results to account for the corruption-probe-related charges in a manner in line with securities regulations in Brazil and the United States.

The result was delivered more than two months after the deadline for releasing the results under Brazilian law.

$1 = 2.5721 Brazilian reais Reporting by Jeb Blount, editing by Louise Heavens

