Petrobras posts audited results, takes $2 bln corruption charge
April 22, 2015 / 10:56 PM / 2 years ago

Petrobras posts audited results, takes $2 bln corruption charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday that it lost 26.6 billion reais ($8.8 billion) in the fourth quarter after taking a write-down of 50.8 billion reais because of corruption and other impairments.

Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, said write-downs linked to a corruption scandal represented 6.19 billion reais of the total with the rest coming from cost overruns at refineries, the falling oil price and other missed goals.

$1 = 3.01 Brazilian Reais (Reporting by Jeb Blount, Walter Brandimarte and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Grant McCool)

