Brazil's Petrobras posts 1st-qtr net profit of 5.33 bln reais
May 15, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Petrobras posts 1st-qtr net profit of 5.33 bln reais

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA reported a first-quarter profit of 5.33 billion reais ($1.78 billion), the state-run oil company said on Friday in a statement filed with the country’s securities regulator CVM.

Petrobras, as the company is known, also reported net sales, or sales minus taxes, of 74.4 billion reais and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure of cash flow also known as EBITDA, of 21.5 billion reais.

$1 = 3.00 Brazilian reais Reporting by Jeb Blount

