RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run Petrobras said on Monday it must pay the Brazilian government about 350 million reais ($112 million) of additional royalties a quarter for oil produced in seven offshore fields.

The decision was made by an arbitrator in a dispute between Brazil’s oil regulator, the ANP, and Petroleo Brasileiro SA , as Petrobras is formally known. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)