Brazil's Petrobras says invited SBM Offshore for tender

SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday it had invited Dutch oil platform leasing company SBM Offshore NV to participate in future tender contracts after contacting prosecutors and the country’s CGU comptroller.

SBM said earlier on Monday it had received written notification from Petrobras, as the Brazilian company is known, that it would be able to participate in some tenders.

Former Petrobras manager Pedro Barusco said in plea bargain testimony seen by Reuters earlier this year that he had received bribes from an SBM point person between 1995 and 2003. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Alan Crosby)