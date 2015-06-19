FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil targets 2 Petrobras contractors in corruption probe
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil targets 2 Petrobras contractors in corruption probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian police said on Friday they were targeting two large Petrobras contractors with domestic and international operations in the latest stage of is corruption investigation into the state-run oil company.

Some 220 federal officers were conducting eight preventive arrests, four temporary arrests, nine detentions, and 38 orders to seize documents in four Brazilian states, according to a federal police statement.

Federal police did not identify which contractors it was targeting, but Brazilian media said federal agents were raiding the offices of Odebrecht and Andrade Gutierrez.

Representatives for both companies were not immediately available to comment.

The so-called “Lava Jato” probe has led to the indictment of scores of executives from Brazil’s top builders and implicated dozens of politicians, most of them from President Dilma Rousseff’s Workers’ Party, who allegedly received graft money. It has shaken Rousseff’s government and weighed on A recession-bound Brazilian economy.

Reporting by Walter Brandimarte Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.