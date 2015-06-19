Odebrecht lawyers to seek habeas corpus for arrested executives

SAO PAULO, June 19 (Reuters) - Lawyers for three jailed executives of Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht will file for habeas corpus to free them in the coming days, one of the company’s attorneys told a news conference on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Brazilian police arrested Marcelo Odebrecht, the company’s chief executive officer, and accused his family-run conglomerate of spearheading a $2.1 billion bribery scheme at state-run oil firm Petrobras. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Alan Crosby)