FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil oilworkers tell Petrobras open-ended strike to start Friday
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 1, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil oilworkers tell Petrobras open-ended strike to start Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest oil-workers’ union advised Petroleo Brasileiro SA that it plans to begin a open-ended strike against the state-run oil company starting at midnight (0300 GMT) on Friday.

The strike is in protest at a recent cut of about 40 percent in investments by Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, and the planned sale of about $15.1 billion of assets, the union, known as FUP, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The strike will affect all operational and administrative units of Petrobras including the fuel and oil import and export terminals of Transpetro, the company’s shipping and gas pipeline unit.

Officials at Petrobras were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.