RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Leaders of Brazil’s main oilworkers’ union said on Thursday that a contract offer from Petrobras falls short of their minimum demands and sought a meeting with the company’s chief executive officer to discuss their demands.

Meanwhile the 12-day strike will go on, said FUP, as Brazil’s largest oilworkers union federation is known, in a statement. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Additional reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)