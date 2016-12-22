Brazil's Petrobras employees in Campos Basin approve strike

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Employees at Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA working at Campos Basin, the largest oil-producing area in the country, approved a strike to begin Friday, an oil workers union said.

The Campos Basin produces around 60 percent of Brazilian oil. The employees rejected a proposal by Petrobras, as the company is known, of a 6 percent rise in wages. The union questions proposed changes to its contracts that would allow Petrobras to reduce the number of hours worked.

Petrobras did not respond immediately to a request for comment. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Leslie Adler)