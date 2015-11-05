FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras says it reduced output loss due to strike to 127,000 b/d
#Market News
November 5, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 2 years ago

Petrobras says it reduced output loss due to strike to 127,000 b/d

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA reduced cuts in oil production caused by a labor strike to 127,000 barrels on Thursday as contingency plans took effect, the company said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Petrobras oil production was 140,00 barrels, or 6.5 percent, lower than pre-strike levels, an improvement for the company from an output cut on Tuesday of 178,000 barrels, or 8.5 percent.

A company source said Petrobras management is not planning to give in to union demands to stop asset sales and there was no end in sight to the walkout that began on Sunday. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Andrew Hay)

