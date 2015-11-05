FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras strike cuts output by 100,000 barrels on Thursday - source
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2015 / 11:16 PM / 2 years ago

Petrobras strike cuts output by 100,000 barrels on Thursday - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - A five-day strike cut oil production at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA by 100,000 barrels on Thursday, as contingency plans continued to reduce losses from the stoppage, a company source said.

The source said Petrobras management is not planning to give in to the union demands to stop asset sales and there was no end in sight to the walkout that began on Sunday and threatens to become its most disruptive labor stoppage in 20 years.

On Wednesday, Petrobras oil production was 140,00 barrels, or 6.5 percent, lower than pre-strike levels, an improvement for the company from an output cut on Tuesday of 178,000 barrels, or 8.5 percent.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.