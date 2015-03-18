FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss AG says $120 mln linked to Petrobras to be returned to Brazil
March 18, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss AG says $120 mln linked to Petrobras to be returned to Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 18 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s attorney general said it has released $120 million of assets frozen as part of probes into state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA to be returned to Brazil.

“The release of over $120 million reflects Switzerland’s clear intention to take a stand against the misuse of its financial centre for criminal purposes and to return funds of criminal origin to their rightful owners,” the attorney general said in a statement on Wednesday.

Allegations of corruption at Petrobras have rocked Brazil, where the country’s main opposition party said on Tuesday it would call on the Supreme Court to investigate President Dilma Rousseff’s involvement.

Rousseff has denied knowing about corruption at Petrobras as chairwoman of its board from 2003 to 2010 when much of the alleged graft occurred and has urged a thorough investigation.

Reporting By Katharina Bart, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
