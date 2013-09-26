FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil union says Petrobras fails to address demands
September 26, 2013 / 2:15 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil union says Petrobras fails to address demands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s national oil workers federation (FUP) said on Wednesday that state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileira SA had presented it with an offer one month into contract negotiations that did not address its wage demands.

Petrobras had not come up with a formal wage proposal or addressed health, security and outsourcing issues, the FUP said in a statement, describing the offer as a “pseudo proposal”.

The union has said it plans to hold a 24-hour strike on Oct. 3, the company’s 60th anniversary, to push for better pay and work conditions, oppose outsourcing and to protest against the planned Oct. 21 auction of the large Libra offshore oil prospect.

The FUP statement said company representatives had told the union it would receive a complete proposal in the week of Oct. 7.

Petrobras officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

