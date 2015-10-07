FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Too early to say what went wrong at Brazil oil auction, ANP says
October 7, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Too early to say what went wrong at Brazil oil auction, ANP says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - It is too early to say what went wrong at Wednesday’s oil auction, said Magda Chambriard, the president of Brazil’s oil industry watchdog ANP, after 86 percent of the blocks offered were not sold.

Chambriard said state-run oil firm Petróleo Brasileiro SA , or Petrobras as it is commonly known, had been a driver of past auctions and its absence may have kept others away. She said she had expected foreign companies to bid in deep-water areas but they stayed away. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Alan Crosby)

