Polio virus found in Sao Paulo sewage, no human case - WHO
June 23, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

Polio virus found in Sao Paulo sewage, no human case - WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 23 (Reuters) - The polio virus has been found in sewage samples near Sao Paulo, Brazil, one of the venues for the current World Cup soccer tournament, but no human case of the disease has been reported so far, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

The polio virus found in Sao Paulo sewage collected in March at Viracopos International Airport is a close match with a recent strain isolated in a case in Equatorial Guinea, it said.

The United Nations agency said that it assessed the risk of further international spread of polio virus from Brazil as “very low”, and from Equatorial Guinea as “high”. Brazil has been polio-free since 1989. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

