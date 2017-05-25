FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Temer submits bill to bolster financing to agribusiness sector
May 25, 2017 / 10:22 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil's Temer submits bill to bolster financing to agribusiness sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer on Thursday sent to Congress legislation to increase the sources of financing for the country's agribusiness sector, the presidential office said in a statement.

Temer is resisting calls to resign after the Supreme Court approved the opening of a corruption investigation, based on accusations made by the billionaire brothers who own JBS SA , the world's biggest meatpackers. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Dan Grebler)

