Brazil's Temer submits bill to bolster financing to agribusiness sector

BRASILIA, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer on Thursday sent to Congress legislation to increase the sources of financing for the country's agribusiness sector, the presidential office said in a statement.

Temer is resisting calls to resign after the Supreme Court approved the opening of a corruption investigation, based on accusations made by the billionaire brothers who own JBS SA , the world's biggest meatpackers. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Dan Grebler)