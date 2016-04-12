Brazil's Barbosa scraps IMF trip ahead of impeachment vote -sources

BRASILIA, April 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa has canceled a trip to attend the International Monetary Fund’s spring meetings in Washington D.C. ahead of Congress’ planned vote to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, two officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The finance ministry’s media office confirmed that Barbosa will not attend the meetings, but declined to provide a reason for the decision. Barbosa will stay in Brazil for the vote that is expected on Sunday, and also plans to announce a fiscal savings target for next year on Friday, said one of the sources, who requested anonymity because the decision is private. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Diane Craft)