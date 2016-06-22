FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil may renegotiate BNDES debt with states, Temer says
June 22, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Brazil may renegotiate BNDES debt with states, Temer says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's government may start talks with states to renegotiate their debts with Brazilian development bank BNDES, interim President Michel Temer said on Wednesday in a radio interview.

Temer said he may invite governors to discuss their debts with BNDES soon, especially those that borrowed to build infrastructure for the 2014 soccer World Cup.

Temer's remarks came days after the government offered cash-strapped states 50 billion reais ($15 billion) in emergency debt relief over three years in an effort to shore up public services.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

