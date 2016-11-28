FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil government sees Senate budget cap bill vote on Tuesday
November 28, 2016 / 7:55 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil government sees Senate budget cap bill vote on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian senators are likely to overwhelmingly vote for the imposition of budget spending caps on Tuesday, when the ballot is expected to take place, the government's whip in Congress said on Monday.

The government expects between 62 votes and 65 votes in favor of the so-called spending cap bill, Senator Romero Jucá told reporters in Brasilia. It needs over two-thirds of the 81 senators to be in its favor. He said there is not a decided timetable for the delivery of a pension reform draft bill, although he is confident that lawmakers will debate and discuss it in a timely manner. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

