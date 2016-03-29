Brazil's Rousseff to form new gov't this week -chief of staff

BRASILIA, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff will announce a new governing coalition before the end of the week, her chief of staff Jaques Wagner said on Tuesday, after her main coalition partner left the government.

“The PMDB took a quick decision that opens the opportunity for the President to form a new coalition for her remaining two years and nine months in office,” Wagner told reporters after the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party decided to break away. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Andrew Hay)